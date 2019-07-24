Opposition calls for new Kumbakonam district

A resolution demanding formation of a new revenue district with Kumbakonam as headquarters was adopted at a meeting organised by Opposition parties in the town.

The move saw participation of traders’ associations.

The meeting held at the DMK Kumbakonam office was attended by Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur MLAs Anbazhagan and Chezhian, and representatives from DMK, Congress, CPI, VCK and other political parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anbazhagan said the demand for a new district with Kumbakonam as headquarters remained unfulfilled for the past five decades.

“I have been making this request repeatedly at the Assembly”, he said.