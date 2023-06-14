Oppiliappan temple consecration on June 29

June 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The “Mahasamprokshanam” (consecration) of Sri Venkatachalapathy Swamy temple at Oppiliappankovil, Thirunageswaram, near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district will be performed on June 29 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The ‘yagasalai pujas’ performed in connection with the “Mahasamprokshanam” will commence with ‘Sri Sudharsana Homam’ on June 25 morning followed by ‘homams’, ‘Divya Prabhantha Sathumurai’ and other consecration related events at the ‘yaga salai’ till June 29 morning.

On the “Mahasamprokshanam” day, the pots containing holy water will be brought to the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity and to the ‘vimanam’ atop the sanctum sanctorum and sprinkled on the idols of Sri Venkatachalapathy, Sri Bhoomipiratti and other idols and on the ‘vimanam’ between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The “Mahasamprokshanam” will culminate with the golden “Garudasevai” festival on June 29 night, according to a temple release.

