1.8 kg of opium seized

Police personnel of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, CID, on Monday night seized 1.8 kg of opium worth about ₹ 4.5 lakh here and arrested five persons.

They arrested Adaikalaraj, 40, and Adakathan, 50, at Mannarpuram here.

They arrested Arumugam, 65, Jayaprakash, 40, and Balasubramanian, 40, at Koneripalayam in Perambalur district thereafter. Two cars were seized from them.

Adaikalaraj and Adakathan were said to be waiting to sell opium to a buyer when they were arrested. Adakathan was from Nochiyam near Manachanallur, while the remaining four accused were from Perambalur.