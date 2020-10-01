Operations in five shops at railway workshop suspended

Tiruchi

01 October 2020 19:17 IST

A Junior Engineer had died recently after falling from an electric post

Operations in five shops functioning inside the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here have been suspended until further orders consequent to the death of a Junior Engineer who dies after falling from an electric post inside the workshop premises last month.

Activities at the Tool Room Shop, Boiler Shop, Heavy Electrical Repair Shop, Coil Manufacturing Shop and Engine Block Reclamation shop were suspended on Thursday following a recent order from the Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, in the wake of the accidental death of the junior engineer.

Following the death of the Junior Engineer P. Vairam who was attached to the Power House, the authorities intimated the matter to the Industrial Safety and Health department as the workshop was a factory. Workshop authorities said industry officials inspected the workshop for two days in the wake of the accidental death following which the Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, issued orders prohibiting production in the five shops. The authorities said consequent to the order the operation in the five shops have been suspended until further orders.

The officials during the course of their inspection have suggested some measures to be taken which would be carried out at the workshop and a compliance report submitted. Alternate arrangements and activities would be made for the employees of the five shops until then.

The over 80-year-old Golden Rock Railway Workshop is engaged in periodic overhaul of broad gauge diesel locomotives and passenger coaches besides overhauling locomotives being operated in the hilly Nilgiri Mountain Railway and manufacture of container wagons. It also carries out periodic overhaul of diesel locomotives belonging to various public sector undertakings.