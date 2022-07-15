‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’ under way in Tiruchi Division

Focussed drive to instil fear among criminals

A special drive code named “Operation Yatri Suraksha” to prevent crimes against rail passengers is currently under way in Tiruchi Railway Division.

The drive has been launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel all over the Division acting on a direction from the Railway Board, New Delhi.

The mission was aimed against criminals committing offences against rail passengers such as theft of their belongings, robbery, drugging, chain snatching and assault. The objective of the operation was to have dominance over criminals and create a sense of fear among them, said senior RPF officers here.

As part of the operation, RPF personnel in Tiruchi Division have been asked to look out for any abandoned vehicles in the station’s circulating area. They have also been asked to alert the officials of the railway department concerned upon noticing railway materials found scattered close to the tracks so as to move them to a secure spot.

A senior RPF officer said anti-sabotage checks were being conducted at Tiruchi Junction by deploying the Bomb Detection Squad personnel besides creating awareness among rail travellers on the safety aspects. Teams have been constituted at Tiruchi Junction and at Villupuram Junction - the two important stations in Tiruchi Division - to mount a watch on the movement of criminals and those with suspicious movements. Vigil was also being maintained at the railway yards and other vulnerable locations as part of the drive, the officers said.

The communication from the Railway Board addressed to the Principal Chief Security Commissioners of RPF of different railway zones said crime against passengers travelling on Indian Railways was a matter of concern. In order to have concentrated efforts to prevent crime against passengers, a special drive codenamed ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’ was to be carried out in all zonal railways up to July 31, it further said.

The Railway Board has directed the RPF all over the country to submit comprehensive data of the drives after their conclusion. A specified format has been issued to the RPF containing different columns including the number of drives conducted, number of cases detected and handed over to the Government Railway Police / local police, cases of drugging, robbery, recovery of illegal arms, luggage lifting and offences against women.