Operation to trap monkeys from residential localities continues in Tiruchi

Forest Department has captured over 1,300 monkeys since January 2022 in the limits of Tiruchi Forest Range alone

December 08, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A troop of monkeys trapped in a cage deployed by the Forest Department in BHEL area in Tiruchi.

A troop of monkeys trapped in a cage deployed by the Forest Department in BHEL area in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Continuing their operation acting on public complaints, field-level officials of the Forest Department trapped a troop of monkeys from the BHEL area on the outskirts of Tiruchi a couple of days ago. 

Thirty-four monkeys were trapped in a couple of cages that were deployed at vantage spots. Another operation to trap the monkeys is under way in the OFT area on the outskirts of Tiruchi. 

A field-level Forest Department official said over 1,300 monkeys had been trapped in residential areas and other public locations in the limits of the Tiruchi Forest Range since January 2022.  The number of monkeys trapped from January to December 2022 was 691. Since January 2023, the department has trapped 696 monkeys till date in the same forest range.

The captured monkeys were released into reserve forests away from the residential localities, said the official. He said Tiruchi Forest Range comprises Tiruchi East, Tiruchi West, Tiruverumbur, Srirangam, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thottiyam and Lalgudi taluks besides a part of Thuraiyur taluk. 

The Forest Department had been receiving complaints from the public regarding problems posed by monkeys, which enter houses and take away eatables. Some of them attack children and elders.

Shrinking habitat is one of the major reasons for monkeys straying into residential localities in search of food and water. Several fruit-bearing trees along highways have been axed over the years for widening the road which made the monkeys to raid residential localities in search of food, the official said. The tendency among some people to feed the monkeys also made them stay put at the same place, the official said.

The Forest Department had planted saplings of various fruit-bearing trees inside reserve forests in Tiruchi district.

