Operation of some special express trains resumes

The Southern Railway has resumed from June 1 operation of some special express trains which were earlier cancelled up to May 31 citing poor occupancy. Railway sources here said trains that had resumed operations were Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore (Train No. 02606/02605); Chennai Egmore - Madurai - Chennai Egmore (Train Nos. 02636/02635); Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi (Train Nos. 02654/ 02653); Tiruchi - Palakkad Town - Tiruchi (06843/ 06844); Mannargudi - Tirupathi - Mannargudi (Train Nos. 07408/ 07407); Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur (Train No. 06866/06865); Tiruchi - Rameswaram -Tiruchi (Train Nos 06849/06850); Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore- Mayiladuthurai (Train Nos 02083/02084) and Puducherry - Mangalore - Puducherry (Train Nos. 06855/06856) (via Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and Salem.

Besides these special express trains, the Southern Railway has also resumed operation of three passengers trains: Tiruchi - Karur - Tiruchi (Train Nos. 06123/06124); Tiruchi -Karaikudi- Tiruchi (Train Nos. 06125/06126) and Villupuram - Madurai - Villupuram (Train No. 06867/06868) via Tiruchi. All these trains were restored following instructions from the Southern Railway headquarters, the sources added.


