ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Agazhi: One more arrested

Published - September 23, 2024 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Under “Operation Agazhi”, a targeted effort to dismantle extortion rackets, the Tiruchi police arrested another history-sheeter, Pattarai Suresh, during a vehicle check in Tiruverumbur on Sunday. Suresh, known for his involvement in extortion and illegal land dealings, was found in possession of a car and a sword, both of which were seized by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Suresh during a vehicle check at Poosathurai along the Tiruverumbur-Vengur-Kallanai Road. The Tiruverumbur police filed charges against him, and he has been lodged in Tiruchi Central Jail.

“Operation Agazhi”, launched last week by the Tiruchi and Pudukkottai district police, followed multiple public complaints alleging that 14 rowdies, including Suresh, were threatening and defrauding citizens of their properties. During the raids conducted at the residences of suspects, the police recovered 258 unrelated property documents and 66 unaccounted original documents, which were obtained through illegal means, including extortion and usury.

In a previous arrest under the same operation, Chandramouli, a key suspect from Edamalaipatti Pudur and a former district treasurer of Naam Tamilar Katchi, was initially able to escape during police raids but was later apprehended at a vehicle checkpoint. Weapons were recovered from his vehicle. In follow-up action, two more suspects — Kumar ,28, from Woraiyur and Ramadas, 21, from Navalur — were arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US