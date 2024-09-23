Operation Agazhi: One more arrested

Under “Operation Agazhi”, a targeted effort to dismantle extortion rackets, the Tiruchi police arrested another history-sheeter, Pattarai Suresh, during a vehicle check in Tiruverumbur on Sunday. Suresh, known for his involvement in extortion and illegal land dealings, was found in possession of a car and a sword, both of which were seized by the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Suresh during a vehicle check at Poosathurai along the Tiruverumbur-Vengur-Kallanai Road. The Tiruverumbur police filed charges against him, and he has been lodged in Tiruchi Central Jail.

“Operation Agazhi”, launched last week by the Tiruchi and Pudukkottai district police, followed multiple public complaints alleging that 14 rowdies, including Suresh, were threatening and defrauding citizens of their properties. During the raids conducted at the residences of suspects, the police recovered 258 unrelated property documents and 66 unaccounted original documents, which were obtained through illegal means, including extortion and usury.

In a previous arrest under the same operation, Chandramouli, a key suspect from Edamalaipatti Pudur and a former district treasurer of Naam Tamilar Katchi, was initially able to escape during police raids but was later apprehended at a vehicle checkpoint. Weapons were recovered from his vehicle. In follow-up action, two more suspects — Kumar ,28, from Woraiyur and Ramadas, 21, from Navalur — were arrested.

