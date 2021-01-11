‘Operate daytime festival special trains’

Thanjavur

11 January 2021 17:17 IST

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association has called upon the Southern Railway to operate daytime festival specials during the Pongal season.

In a memorandum addressed to the Southern Railway, the association president, N. Jayaraman has pointed out that it was a well-known factor that Pongal is a major festival in the State and was widely celebrated as a farmers festival in the delta region. Many families living in Chennai and beyond Chennai travel to their native places to celebrate Pongal.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the reservation status for Mannai and Uzhavan Expresses had already reached waitlist position, on behalf of the Association and the people of Pattukottai, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Adhiramapattinam, Peravurani and Aranthangi, he called upon the Southern Railway to operate daytime festival specials on January 13 between Chennai and Karaikudi via Pattukottai and on January 17 from Karaikudi to Chennai.