ADVERTISEMENT

Opening of “Utharayana Vasal” on Monday

January 13, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The opening of ‘Utharayana Vasal’ will be preceded by the ‘Pongal Ther’ at Sri Sarangapani temple in Kumbakonam. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The “Utharayana Vasals” at Sri Sarangapani temple and Sri Chakkarapani temple at Kumbakonam will be opened on Monday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the respective temple authorities for the conduct of rituals relating to the opening of the “Utharayana Vasal” marking the movement of Sun towards North.

At Sri Sarangapani temple, the opening of the “Utharayana Vasal” will be preceded by the conduct of “Pongal Ther” (car festival) at dawn followed by “theerthavari” as part of the ongoing Pongal Uthsavam. On January 16, “Kanu Uthsavam” of Sri Komalavalli Thayar will be celebrated at Sri Sarangapani temple, according to sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US