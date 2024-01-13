GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opening of “Utharayana Vasal” on Monday

January 13, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
The opening of ‘Utharayana Vasal’ will be preceded by the ‘Pongal Ther’ at Sri Sarangapani temple in Kumbakonam.

The opening of ‘Utharayana Vasal’ will be preceded by the ‘Pongal Ther’ at Sri Sarangapani temple in Kumbakonam. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The “Utharayana Vasals” at Sri Sarangapani temple and Sri Chakkarapani temple at Kumbakonam will be opened on Monday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the respective temple authorities for the conduct of rituals relating to the opening of the “Utharayana Vasal” marking the movement of Sun towards North.

At Sri Sarangapani temple, the opening of the “Utharayana Vasal” will be preceded by the conduct of “Pongal Ther” (car festival) at dawn followed by “theerthavari” as part of the ongoing Pongal Uthsavam. On January 16, “Kanu Uthsavam” of Sri Komalavalli Thayar will be celebrated at Sri Sarangapani temple, according to sources.

