Opening of campuses is ridden with practical difficulties, say college heads

Though the State Government has permitted re-opening of final year undergraduate classes in higher educational institutions from December 7, following relaxation of lockdown restrictions, there are some practical difficulties that college heads say are difficult to overcome when the classroom sessions begin.

To start with, the classes for final year students has to be conducted in compliance with social distancing which means that not even half the student strength could be accommodated in a classroom. Since the classes are being held only for final year students, it is possible to accommodate them in more than one classroom. But, college heads are wondering how the students in different classrooms could be engaged simultaneously.

It is difficult to have separate time tables for each group, since most teachers in the department will be pre-occupied with engaging students of first and intermediate years in online classes, a principal said.

As per the latest advisory of UGC, colleges could be opened in a graded manner by the State Governments in adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure.

The colleges have no problems in marking sitting places in classes, computer labs, and libraries for following physical distancing norms or in enforcing wearing of face masks, but the main challenge is in running the hostels, a principal said.

According to the UGC advisory, residential students, before being allowed to attend classes, are required to remain in quarantine and self-monitor their health for a period of 14 days, and produce a negative test report. And there should be no crowding in hostel areas.

The Higher Education Department of the State Government, on its part, has gone a step further with its emphasis that there should be only one student per room in the hostel.

"This is simply not practical. It is not possible at all to keep students in isolation in hostels. The possibility for allotting one room for each student does not exist at all," another principal said.

Heads of autonomous colleges say they would rather prefer to wait and watch since the online exams that are in progress were planned much earlier.

The announcement of opening of colleges has come at a time when all the portions have been completed online and the students have also adapted to the new normal.

Opening of colleges from January next year afresh for the even semester would have been a better idea, they opine.

Teachers of government colleges, on their part, find favour with start of regular classes, since the online teaching-learning experimentation has not been a smooth sail for them.

“There are enough signs of slowdown in infection rate. Moreover, when normal life has resumed in all aspects, it makes no sense to keep the educational institutions closed indefinitely,” a senior teacher of a government college said.