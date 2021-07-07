Opening in traffic island at Oyyamari Road barricaded again

TIRUCHI

07 July 2021 22:30 IST

Move by city police to check wrong side driving has been reversed following reports of fatal accidents

Months ago, in a move to check wrong side driving on Oyyamari Road along the Cauvery, city police removed a portion of the traffic island at the far end of the stretch where it meets Chennai Bypass Road to create a path for light vehicles proceeding towards Sanjeevi Nagar.

Now, the law enforcers have walked back on the measure. A barricade has been placed at the spot where a part of the traffic island was removed and police personnel have been deployed there.

Motorists taking Oyyamari Road to proceed towards Sanjeevi Nagar will again have to take a left at the far end and proceed via Chennai Bypass Road up to Kondayampettai and take a turn there to proceed on the national highway to reach Sanjeevi Nagar.

In an effort to check wrong side driving, resorted to by several motorists on Oyyamari Rroad to reach Sanjeevi Nagar, city police held consultations with State Highways and National Highways Authority of India in January.

Post-consultations, a portion of the traffic island at the far end of Oyyamari Road near Chennai Bypass Road was removed by city police with an earthmover to create a path for movement of light vehicles such as two-wheelers and auto rickshaws to take a right turn at the far end of the road to proceed in the direction of Sanjeevi Nagar.

The measure was put on trial following complaints that several motorists proceeding towards Sanjeevi Nagar from Oyyamari Road took a right turn at the opening near the Regional Transport Office (East) and resorted to wrong side driving, posing danger to rule abiding motorists coming in the opposite direction.

Police said the exercise was being done as a trial measure to ascertain how the system worked. The measure, however, was in place for over five months before the city police barricaded the spot a few days ago.

Traffic officials say the move to close the portion of the traffic island came after a few fatalities were reported there.

Violation by lorries

And although the trial measure was aimed at allowing light vehicles, lorries also began to use them and proceeded on the wrong side of the service road towards Sanjeevi Nagar. This prompted the police to reverse the measure.

A senior police officer says the issue of wrong side driving on Oyyamari Road will be looked into and steps will be taken to curb the violation