Open Uzhavar Sandhai, Tiruchi residents urge Collector

Vegetable vendors at the temporary market at Anna Nagar grounds in Tiruchi with the closed Uzhavar Sandhai in the background on Tuesday.

TIRUCHI

26 May 2020 23:25 IST

Farmer’s markets in the district draw huge crowds; they were closed after lockdown was imposed

With the State government gradually relaxing restrictions on business and trade activities, local residents have urged the district administration to reopen the farmer’s market (Uzhavar Sandhai).

There are eight of them in the district and three in the city. The markets at Anna Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Subramaniapuram are popular and receive good patronage from customers and farmers.

Since farmers directly market their produce at these places, the prices are fixed by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business and they are usually on a par with the rates at Gandhi Market.

The Anna Nagar market receives about 2,500 to 3,000 customers on a daily average. The number swells to about 5,000 on Sundays. Since March 20, all have downed shutters following the lockdown enforced in view of the viral pandemic. Gandhi Market too closed down subsequently as it drew huge crowds.

To ensure availability of vegetables, the district administration opened temporary retail markets at various places including Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stand.

Farmers, who usually bring their produce to Anna Nagar market, were asked to sell them at Central Bus Stand. Only a handful complied. Many await the reopening of the markets.

Residents have also urged the Collector to take steps to reopen them immediately.

“Since their closure, we have been forced to spend heavily on vegetables. Hence, they should be opened immediately,” says I. Sahabudeen of Pattabiraman Pillai Street.

The existing infrastructure at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Anna Nagar is suitable to ensure social distancing norms. If needed, customers can be allowed in batches similar to the system in force in grocery shops, he adds.