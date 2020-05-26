Tiruchirapalli

Open Uzhavar Sandhai, Tiruchi residents urge Collector

Vegetable vendors at the temporary market at Anna Nagar grounds in Tiruchi with the closed Uzhavar Sandhai in the background on Tuesday.

Vegetable vendors at the temporary market at Anna Nagar grounds in Tiruchi with the closed Uzhavar Sandhai in the background on Tuesday.  

Farmer’s markets in the district draw huge crowds; they were closed after lockdown was imposed

With the State government gradually relaxing restrictions on business and trade activities, local residents have urged the district administration to reopen the farmer’s market (Uzhavar Sandhai).

There are eight of them in the district and three in the city. The markets at Anna Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Subramaniapuram are popular and receive good patronage from customers and farmers.

Since farmers directly market their produce at these places, the prices are fixed by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business and they are usually on a par with the rates at Gandhi Market.

The Anna Nagar market receives about 2,500 to 3,000 customers on a daily average. The number swells to about 5,000 on Sundays. Since March 20, all have downed shutters following the lockdown enforced in view of the viral pandemic. Gandhi Market too closed down subsequently as it drew huge crowds.

To ensure availability of vegetables, the district administration opened temporary retail markets at various places including Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stand.

Farmers, who usually bring their produce to Anna Nagar market, were asked to sell them at Central Bus Stand. Only a handful complied. Many await the reopening of the markets.

Residents have also urged the Collector to take steps to reopen them immediately.

“Since their closure, we have been forced to spend heavily on vegetables. Hence, they should be opened immediately,” says I. Sahabudeen of Pattabiraman Pillai Street.

The existing infrastructure at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Anna Nagar is suitable to ensure social distancing norms. If needed, customers can be allowed in batches similar to the system in force in grocery shops, he adds.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:27:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/open-uzhavar-sandhai-tiruchi-residents-urge-collector/article31681785.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY