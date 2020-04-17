‘Open temporary Amma Canteen on GH premises’

PUDUKOTTAI

The district unit of the Communist Party of India- Marxist has appealed to the Collector to make necessary arrangements for the poorer sections to get food when they come to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital situated a few km away from Pudukottai Town along the highway taking into account their plight during the current lockdown period.

A lot of visitors and out-patients come to the government hospital every day and not many of them were in a position to buy from the canteen that was being run on contract ng inside the hospital premises due to the cost. Mobile food outlets which were functioning outside the hospital premises were not there owing to the enforcement of prohibitory orders.

Taking into account the plight of the poorer sections who account for the majority coming to the hospital as visitors to see the in-patients and as out-patients, the district administration could temporarily open a Amma Canteen inside the sprawling hospital premises for their benefit, the party's district secretary S. Kavivarman said in an appeal to the Collector P. Uma Maheswari.

The opening of the temporary Amma Canteen during the lockdown period would augur well for the poorer sections as they would be able to buy food. The administration could make the temporary Amma Canteen function with restricted timings and also ensure personal distancing by deploying volunteers and police personnel.

If this was not possible, the district administration authorities could at least permit service and voluntary organisations to provide food for the poorer sections coming to the hospitals and also ensure personal distancing, he further said.