‘Open sand quarries exclusively for bullock-cart operators’

March 31, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration exhorting the Tamil Nadu government to open sand quarries exclusively for bullock carts on the Coleroon riverbed was organised by the CITU at Thanjavur on Friday.

According to CITU sources, the Water Resources Department officials who received the petition in this regard from the CITU delegation, after the demonstration, have reportedly assured the bullock-cart owners that necessary steps would be initiated to notify sand quarries exclusively for bullock carts on the Coleroon riverbed at Mullankudi, Nadupadugai and Kothankudi.

