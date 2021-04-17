Open new Kalamavur ROB for traffic: MP

Tiruchi MP Su.Thirunavukkarasar has urged National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Pudukottai district administration to take steps to open the new road over bridge (ROB) built across the railway level crossing at Kalamavur on Tiruchi-Pudukottai-Karaikudi Highway at the earliest.

The road widening project began in 2010. Though a major portion of the work was completed, the Kalamavur ROB remained incomplete for nearly a decade as the original concessionaire of the project left the work midway. NHAI terminated the contract and awarded a separate tender in 2019 for completion and other pending works on the bypass road on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

Even though the bridge remains unfinished, NHAI collects toll from users of the highway, much to their chagrin. Some consumer organisations have protested the decision and a few political parties have called for protests.

The delay in opening the road overbridge remains an irritant for motorists. Thousands of people commuting between Tiruchi and Pudukottai face much hardship every day due to traffic hold-ups.

The alternative road alongside the ROB is full of potholes, causing delays and posing a danger to motorists, Mr. Thirunavukkasar said in a statement issued here.

“After I was elected as MP of Tiruchi, I pressed for early completion of the ROB and pending works on the highway. Now that the the ROB has been completed, it should be opened for traffic at the earliest,” he said.

Junction ROB

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar has also urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take steps for expeditious transfer of about 0.6 acre of land required for completing the first stage of the multi-level bridge near the railway junction in Tiruchi.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, who called on Mr. Singh in New Delhi recently, urged him to order the transfer by accepting the State government’s offer of alternative land in the adjacent Tamil Nadu Special Police Grounds.

He also presented a petition to the Minister highlighting the problems faced by city residents due to the incomplete ROB.