Open more DPCs, say farmers

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest in front of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCS) office here on Monday demanding the opening of more direct purchase centres (DPCs) in Thanjavur to procure paddy from farmers.
The farmers pointed out that early kuruvai crop was being harvested in many parts of the district and there was an urgent need to take steps to procure the paddy immediately. Only a limited number of DPCs were functioning now and farmers were forced to wait up to a week to sell their paddy at the centres. With sporadic rains, the moisture content of the paddy had increased and farmers were facing much hardship. Hence, more DPCs should be opened in the district especially in places such as Nallavanniyankudikadu, Kovilur, Arulmozhipettai and Shenbagapuram, they demanded.
Senthil Kumar, district president of the association, who led the agitation claimed that paddy brought in by farmers were piling up in many DPCs.
The TNCSC has so far opened 166 DPCs in the district and about 2,500 tonnes of paddy was being procured through them in a day. Steps would be taken to open more DPCs to meet the farmers demand, TNCSC sources said.
