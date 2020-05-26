Tiruchirapalli

‘Open Hindu temples’

Members of the Hindu Munnani performed thopukaranams in front of temples in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts on Tuesday demanding that devotees be allowed to have dharshan of deities.

Maintaining social distancing, they assembled in front of temples such as Sirrangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchi and Sri Brahadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur.

The activists performed the squatting exercise while raising slogans urging that the gates of the temples be thrown open to allow devotees to offer their prayers.

Pointing out that Hindu devotees had to stay away from their places of worship following the State government’s decision to deny access to the devotees to offer their prayers at the temple in order to avoid congregation of people from March 25, the demonstrators raised slogans urging the government to allow the devotees to enter the temples as the State had succeeded in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic assuming the ‘social spreading’ stage.

The demonstrators also performed arathis by lighting camphor in front of temples at Punnainallur, Kumbakonam and other places in the district.

In Pudukottai, the Hindu Munnani members staged the protest in front of Sri Muthumariamman Temple, Tiruvappur.

