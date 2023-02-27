ADVERTISEMENT

Open drains to make way for eco-friendly corridors

February 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

The Corporation has decided to build concrete slabs on the stormwater drains in Tiuchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tiruchi Corporation is planning to convert an open stormwater drains across the city into an exclusive cycling and walking pathway for residents.

The civic body has planned to cover 400-km-long open stormwater drains adjacent to roads with concrete slabs, including the drain network in certain residential areas. The project will be taken up in a phased manner prioritising arterial roads.

Roads with open drains, wider roads where new drains could be built and recently covered drains are being identified. About 80 km of bus-plying roads will also be included in the project. The infrastructure will ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, and provisions will be made to clean the drains while being covered.

The Corporation is considering a few locations, including Bharathidasan Salai, Rajaram road, KK Nagar, Thillai Nagar Main Road, and Shastri Road for the project. Around 100 km will be covered in the first phase.

According to the officials, the project would channelize the stormwater drain network to prevent inundation during monsoons as well as promote an eco-friendly mode of transport by reducing air pollution caused by the vehicular exhaust.

“The non-motorised transportation (NMT) corridors are feasible and will be taken up in different phases covering residential roads as well. Protective infrastructure will be provided to the space additionally created over the drains,” said a senior official.

The civic body has roped in consultants to select roads for the project, and successful NMT models implemented in other cities are also being studied.

According to environmentalists, such designated paths for cycling and walking will be the most sought-after infrastructure due to urbanization. “By encouraging walking and cycling, we will be able to tackle traffic congestion and bring down pollution. The covering of open drains would also prevent dumping of solid waste in them, thereby preventing clogging and inundation,” said K.C Neelamegam, an environmental activist.

