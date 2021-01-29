Open DPCs in Ammapettai immediately: CPI

Thanjavur

29 January 2021 17:35 IST

A protest was held by the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday demanding immediate opening of direct purchase centres (DPCs) at Ammapettai and surrounding areas.

According to R. Senthilkumar, Ammapettai, CPI Union Secretary, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has not opened a permanent DPC at Ammapettai and even temporary DPCs that were usually set up at Puliyakudi, Pallavaroyanpettai, Puthur and Kokkeri around Ammapettai during the Samba harvest season had not been opened.

The harvested crop has been stocked in open in large quantity near these centres for the past few days, he claimed and added that the corporation opens DPCs only at the places where the farmers staged demonstrations demanding opening of the centres.