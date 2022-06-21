Open defecation still persists in grey areas of Tiruchi

More than five years have passed since Tiruchi was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. But, the practice is still prevailing in some parts of the city, particularly urban slums and extended areas of the Corporation.

The Corporation had sent a proposal to the Union Ministry in 2016-17, seeking the declaration of an Open Defecation Free city. It detailed the available infrastructure on sanitary complexes, public toilets and coverage of household toilets and the steps taken to enforce its residents avoid the practice of open defecation. The Ministry deputed a team of experts to study the claims of the Tiruchi Corporation. The Ministry subsequently declared Tiruchi as Open Defecation Free.

The city reportedly does well in preventing open defecation in most of the residential areas. But it is said that the practice of open defecation had been still prevailing in thickly populated areas, urban slums, river and irrigation canal courses and extended areas. Similarly, it is being practiced on some lanes and by-lanes in the commercial areas.

It is said that areas such as Melur in Srirangam, Kondayampettai in Thiruvanaikoil, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarcholai, Konakarai in Woraiyur, banks of the Kudamuriti, some remote lanes along Big Bazaar Street, a few parts of Ariyamangalam, Kattur, Sangiliandapuram and Kallangadu were among the grey areas of open defecation in the city. Lack of awareness, poor coverage of individual household latrines in the extended wards from 61 to 65, insufficient number of public toilets in urban slums and poor maintenance of public toilets were said to be the reasons for the prevalence open defecation in the grey areas of the city.

“More than 30% to 40% of the households in Thiruvalarcholai do not have individual toilets. They invariably opt for open defecation on the river banks of the Kollidam, the Cauvery and the irrigation channels,” says Balaji Kumar, a resident of Thiruvalarcholai.

He said that the Corporation should conduct a special drive to achieve 100% coverage in the remote and added areas of the city. Similarly, awareness should be created among the people living along the areas of river banks and urban slums.