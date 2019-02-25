Open defecation and garbage mounds raise a stink at Vinayaga Nagar

The practice of open defecation at the entry point of Vinayaga Nagar in Karumandapam on Tiruchi-Dindigul road has raised concern among the residents.

Availability of vacant space at the entry point of Vinayaga Nagar is said to be the sole factor that attracts passersby, travellers and workers at nearby eateries to attend nature’s call in this spot. A section of local residents too find it convenient to dump garbage at the place.

There are a number of shops and business establishments at Karumandapam on both sides of the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway. It is said that most of them do not have toilets for the workers and customers. Not even a single tea stall is said to have a toilet, thus forcing the tea masters, “parota” masters, workers and others to look for a convenient location for attending nature's call. For them, the vacant space at Vinayaga Nagar comes in handy. A section of residents belonging to North and South Streets also regularly use the spot in the morning and evening for open defecation. Similarly, travellers and Sabarimala devotees, who stop at Karumandapam for a coffee break, use the spot.

According to a local resident, the sanitary workers of Tiruchi City Corporation also have converted the spot as a convenient dumping yard. After storing the garbage for four or five days, they clear the spot by transporting it through light commercial vehicles.

“The open defecation practice is going on for a long time. I have brought the issue to the notice of the Corporation officials on various occasions. But, solution to the issue is still eluding,” says V. Renganathan, 77, vice president of United Welfare Association.

He said that the Corporation should construct toilet complexes for slum dwellers and workers of various commercial shops. Until the construction of new toilet complexes, a mobile toilet unit should be stationed at Karumandapam on Tiruchi-Dindigul road. Moreover, action should be taken against those using the spot for open defecation.