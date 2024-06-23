GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oor Auto launched in Tiruchi

Published - June 23, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launching Oor Auto service in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launching Oor Auto service in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated Oor Auto, an electric autorickshaw service, a start-up venture by Oor cabs, in Tiruchi on Sunday. Oor Auto will function with a fleet of e-autorickshaws that will employ full-time drivers and on contract. Tariff is expected to be lower than conventional autorickshaws as it runs on solar energy-charged batteries.

Oor Auto offers an on-the-spot QR-code ride booking facility that can be operated by passengers or drivers.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan were present.

