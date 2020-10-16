Only online renewal of licence for industries

THANJAVUR

16 October 2020 18:40 IST

Renewal of licence for industries in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts must be done online, said R. Siddharthan, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Thanjavur.

In a press release, he said it must be made on the site, https://dish.tn.gov.in, before October 31. The renewal certificate would be generated online. Regarding registration of new units, correction or change in ownership, application for certificates under Contract Labour or Migrant Labour Acts, such applications should be made online and three copies forwarded to the office of the Industrial Safety and Health for scrutiny and issuance of certificates, he added.

