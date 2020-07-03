Only essential services allowed on Sunday

Complete lockdown will be in force on Sunday without any relaxation and only essential services would be allowed, Collector S. Sivarasu has said.

The complete lockdown would start from midnight of Saturday and remain in force till 6 a.m. on Monday. Only essential services such as milk supply, ambulances, hospitals and medical shops would be exempt during this period. Private vehicles would be allowed only for medical emergencies. All officers and employees involved in COVID-19 containment measures should travel within the district with their identity cards.

The government, while extending the lockdown with relaxations across the State till July 31, had, however, said that complete lockdown would be in force on all Sundays during the month.