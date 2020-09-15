Only devotees with online bookings to be allowed in Srirangam temple on ‘Purattasi’ Saturdays

Online bookings have to be made for both free and paid darshan, and the bookings can be made on the temple website

Devotees who wish to visit the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Saturdays during the Tamil month of ‘Purattasi’ have to make advance bookings online.

Temple authorities on Tuesday said that only devotees with online bookings would be allowed inside the temple complex for darshan on the four Saturdays during Purattasi, falling on September 19, 26 and October 3, 10.

Online bookings have to be made for both free and paid darshan. Bookings can be made on the temple website www.srirangam.org

An official release from the temple Joint Commissioner /Executive Officer P. Jayaraman said the move was intended to ensure physical distancing among devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to reduce wait times for darshan.

The temple witnesses a huge turn-out of devotees on Saturdays in Purattasi. Mr. Jayaraman appealed to the devotees to make use of the booking facility and offer worship at the specified timings on the four Saturdays.