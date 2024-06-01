ADVERTISEMENT

‘Only 10% of PAN holders filing IT returns in Tiruchi region’

Published - June 01, 2024 05:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Region has about 30.74 lakh PAN holders and only about 3.09 lakh assessees were filing returns, says Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai-1

The Hindu Bureau

Only 10% of people who hold Permanent Account Number (PAN) were filing Income Tax returns in the Tiruchi region, said T. Vasanthan, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai -1, here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an outreach programme for tax payers in Tiruchi, Mr. Vasanthan said the Tiruchi region had about about 30.74 lakh PAN holders. Of this, only 3.09 lakh individuals were filing IT returns.

The Income Tax Department had faith on tax payers and only 0.25% of the returns are being scrutinised and remaining 99.75% of the returns are accepted as it is. Hence people should come forward to file their tax returns, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During 2023-24, the growth rate of direct tax collection in the country was 18%. In the Madurai and Tiruchi region, it stood at 0.98%. This was much lower when compared to the national growth rate. All those who are liable to pay tax should come forward to participate in the growth of nation by remitting their tax, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

J. Bhuvaneswari, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Tiruchi Range, made a presentation on the importance of voluntarily tax compliance, the new initiatives taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for the benefit of tax payers and the changing role and responsibilities of tax payers in the digital age.

Representatives of various industry and traders associations and tax payers from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, and Ariyalur participated in the meeting, according to a communication from the Income Tax Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US