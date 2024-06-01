GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Only 10% of PAN holders filing IT returns in Tiruchi region’

Tiruchi Region has about 30.74 lakh PAN holders and only about 3.09 lakh assessees were filing returns, says Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai-1

Published - June 01, 2024 05:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Only 10% of people who hold Permanent Account Number (PAN) were filing Income Tax returns in the Tiruchi region, said T. Vasanthan, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai -1, here on Friday.

Speaking at an outreach programme for tax payers in Tiruchi, Mr. Vasanthan said the Tiruchi region had about about 30.74 lakh PAN holders. Of this, only 3.09 lakh individuals were filing IT returns.

The Income Tax Department had faith on tax payers and only 0.25% of the returns are being scrutinised and remaining 99.75% of the returns are accepted as it is. Hence people should come forward to file their tax returns, he said.

During 2023-24, the growth rate of direct tax collection in the country was 18%. In the Madurai and Tiruchi region, it stood at 0.98%. This was much lower when compared to the national growth rate. All those who are liable to pay tax should come forward to participate in the growth of nation by remitting their tax, he said.

J. Bhuvaneswari, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Tiruchi Range, made a presentation on the importance of voluntarily tax compliance, the new initiatives taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for the benefit of tax payers and the changing role and responsibilities of tax payers in the digital age.

Representatives of various industry and traders associations and tax payers from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, and Ariyalur participated in the meeting, according to a communication from the Income Tax Department.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu / taxes and duties

