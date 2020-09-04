Online training programme on ornamental fish farming

The Dr. M.G.R Fisheries College and Research Institute, a constituent college of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, will conduct an online training programme on ‘Freshwater ornamental fish farming’ from 10 a.m. to noon on September 16.
Various aspects of ornamental fish farming such as importance of ornamental fish culture, overview of ornamental fish industry, candidate species in Indian aquarium trade, breeding of egg layers, breeding of live bearers, fabrication and setting up of an aquarium tank, feed and feed management, soil and water quality management, common diseases and management, value addition and economical aspects in ornamental fish culture will be covered during the training. The fee for the training programme will be ₹300. Certificates will be issued to participants, a press release from the varsity said.
Interested candidates should register their names with the Professor and Head, Department of Aquaculture, Dr. M. G. R Fisheries College & Research Institute, Oradiyambulam, Thalainayeru, Nagapattinam District, on or before September 15. For more details, dial 9442288850 or email to: athithan@tnfu.ac.in
