Online training on outdoor aquaculture systems

08 April 2021 16:26 IST

Tiruchi

The Dr. M.G. R Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thalainayar, a constituent unit of the Tamil Nadu Dr.J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, will conduct an online training on “Scientific approach in construction of outdoor aquaculture systems” on April 30.

The programme to be held from 10 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. will cover various aspects of pond construction including site selection, engineering survey, central drain construction, materials to be used for inlets and outlets. best management practices and the cost of construction of different types of ponds. Successful trainees would be issued e-certificates and e-manuals. Trainees will have to pay a fee of ₹300 per head.

Interested candidates should register their names with the training coordinators Department of Aquaculture, Dr. M.G.R Fisheries College & Research Institute, Thalainayar, Nagapattinam - 614 712 on or before April 28, a press release from the institute said. For more details, dial 7639357497 or email to : daqtnr@gmail.com