Online teaching not a cakewalk for most BDU faculty members

:Experimentation with online teaching has seemingly not been a smooth sail for a large section of faculty members of Bharathidasan University though there is unanimity that adaptation to requirements of virtual classroom is inevitable in the current circumstances.

More than a fortnight after the online engagement of students began, most of the teachers seem to be still in the ‘trial and error’ phase of learning to adapt to the technology platform.

“The lockdown happened out of the blue. A basic orientation beforehand on the online teaching-learning mechanisms and platforms would have, perhaps, delivered the desired results,” a senior professor noted.

“While we are comfortable with teaching in front of laptops, unlike in the classroom environment, there is no way to gauge the level of attentiveness with which the students listen to the lectures,” the professor said, observing that it will take some more time for feeling comfortable with two-way communication in the virtual classrooms.

The main problem is reaching out to students in rural parts.

They either do not have smart phones or connectivity is poor.

There are also very many instances of both the factors hampering the teaching-learning process, another professor said.

Since the Ministry of Human Resource Development encourages learning through online platform, it is possible that higher educational institutions would henceforth emphasise on students possessing smartphones as a pre-requisite for admission into academic programmes, M. Selvam, Syndicate Member, and Professor and Head, Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, said.

According to a retired teacher, it is not that easy for senior teachers on the verge of retirement who have for decades relied on ‘chalk and talk’ of teaching to suddenly feel comfortable with gadgets.

This situation was not anticipated. But, in any case, universities would be acting in the interests of students by making technology-based academic activities an essential component of the curriculum, the teachers generally feel.

Though group emails and WhatsApp platforms are extensively used to communicate with the students, a feeling has gained ground that henceforth, whether or not contingency situations arise, there must be a mandatory requirement for students to handle seminars on the online platform, the teachers emphasise.

Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said the online initiative has just been undertaken and that an assessment of the impact was yet to be made.