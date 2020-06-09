Online teaching is almost over , but it is pen and paper exam for BDU

TIRUCHI

09 June 2020

Though unfinished theory portions have almost been completed in online mode over the last month, online exam is not an option as yet for Bharathidasan University.

In the wake of Anna University expressing keenness to conduct online exams for final year engineering students, to enable them complete their graduation, there are expectations that other State universities also need to plan strategies to conduct examinations, at least for final year students, according to senior faculty.

Bharathidasan University would prefer to conduct pen and paper exam in view of technical complexities involved in conducting online exams, after commencement of the next semester, the faculty say.

“Online exam for students is not an option as such. We would rather wait for guidelines from the Higher Education Department before planning the semester exam,” Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said.

Earlier this year, the University Grants Commission issued detailed instructions to higher educational institutions to toe online mode for teaching and evaluation. The UGC advised universities to adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time in compliance with requirements of Choice-Based-Credit-System.

These may include multiple choice questions/optical mark recognition-based examinations, open Book Examination, open choices, and assignment/presentation-based assessments. It also suggested reduction in duration of exam from three to two hours without compromising quality in shifts.

While calling upon universities to implement the guidelines uniformly and transparently, UGC had left it to higher educational institutions to chart individual plans in view of the location and diversity of universities and colleges, their level of preparedness, residential status of the students, status of pandemic spread in different regions/State and other factors.

As a technical varsity, Anna University could find the going easy to set questions based on multiple-choice pattern for the online exam. For other universities, conduct of exams are not possible without descriptive-type answers, teachers contend.