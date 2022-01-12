Online registration of students for NMMSS begins

TIRUCHI

12 January 2022 19:53 IST

Level of preparation of students insufficient: teachers

Teachers in government and government-aided schools, besides government schools under the purview of local bodies have their tasks cut out, as the online registration of students for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) got off to a start on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has instructed authorities of School Education Department to facilitate registration of eligible students for the scholarship till January 27. The scholarship entitles meritorious students to ₹1,000 per month until they complete Plus Two with the specified scores at every level.

Advertising

Advertising

The students are chosen on the basis of two tests: Mental Ability Test and Scholastic Aptitude Test, with 90 marks for each component. For 2021-22, the exam is to be conducted on March 5, at the block level.

While the subject content is earmarked for the SAT - 20 marks for Mathematics and 35 marks each for Science and Social Sciences based on seventh standard portion and the first two terms of eighth standard portions, preparing students for the MAT has always been a tough task for teachers.

The absence of direct teacher-student interface due to the pandemic situation has only made matters even more difficult, according to school heads.

Out of one lakh scholarships granted by the Central Government every year under the NMMS scheme, the States get their shares.

Officials of school education department are hopeful that the teachers will be able to train the aspiring students online for the NMMS.

However, educationists opine that the preparation of students for the exam has to be on a long-term basis.

"Students must be sensitised to the importance of the exam and given training right from seventh standard onwards. At present, the students are informed about the exam only when they are in eighth standard, due to which they are suddenly burdened with the requirement to brush up their minds with the seventh level portions as well. Also teachers need to be initiated into refresher courses to impart training in MAT," S. Sivakumar, a Tiruchi-based Educationist and former Principal of District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, said.

It will be ideal if Saturdays are termed as ‘Scholarship Day’ for students after primary level since there are competitive exams for every year from eighth standard onwards. It starts with NMMS for eight standard and continues with TRUST (Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination) for ninth standard students, and National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) for tenth standard students, Mr. Sivakumar said, observing that though students do manage to secure the scholarships based on minimum scores, it must not be forgotten that the very purpose of these exams is to foster the intelligence of the learners on a continuous basis.