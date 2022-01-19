Tiruchirapalli

Online registration can be done at DPC itself: Minister

The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R. Sakkarapani, has said that farmers can register their names at the direct purchase centres (DPCs) also for selling their paddy during this procurement season.

Disclosing this to reporters at Mannargudi on Wednesday, the Minister said that the new procedure of registering names online had been introduced by the Union Government. In case the farmers were unable to register their names online they could do so at the DPCs.

It had been decided to open more than 1,000 DPCs across the four Delta districts - Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, he said and added that more than 14 lakh tonnes of paddy would be procured from the farmers during this season.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 7:56:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/online-registration-can-be-done-at-dpc-itself-minister/article38292954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY