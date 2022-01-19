Online registration can be done at DPC itself: Minister

The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R. Sakkarapani, has said that farmers can register their names at the direct purchase centres (DPCs) also for selling their paddy during this procurement season.

Disclosing this to reporters at Mannargudi on Wednesday, the Minister said that the new procedure of registering names online had been introduced by the Union Government. In case the farmers were unable to register their names online they could do so at the DPCs.

It had been decided to open more than 1,000 DPCs across the four Delta districts - Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, he said and added that more than 14 lakh tonnes of paddy would be procured from the farmers during this season.