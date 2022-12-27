HamberMenu
Online Portal launched for distance/online education

December 27, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University has launched an Online Admission Portal for the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the calendar year admissions (January 2023).

The Portal: https://oms.bdu.ac.in/cde-admissions, launched by Vice-Chancellor M.Selvam on Monday facilitates exclusive interface for all the Learner Support Centres (LSCs) and Personal Contact Programme (PCP) Centres.

The CDOE was taking up all the student-centric activities through online mode, and this initiative was the first step, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Additionally, the portal also provides options for the students to register directly, log in to the Portal, choose their preferred Personal Contact Programme Centres (PCPs), select the Programme/Course and submit their application forms to the CDOE, University Registrar L. Ganesan said in a press release.

A. Palanisamy, Director of CDOE, said stakeholders could henceforth derive utility of the portal.

