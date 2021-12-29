Online lottery network busted

TIRUVARUR

An online lottery network allegedly managed by an advocate, Mappilai Meeran (37) of Pettavaithalai, Tiruchi, has been unearthed by a special team formed by the Deputy Inspector of General, Thanjavur Range, Parvesh Kumar.

According to police, the special team comprising the Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, Jayachandran, and Sub-Inspector, Vaduvoor, Mahendran, received information that an online lottery network was active in the delta region.

Subsequently, investigations revealed that a team of eight persons was involved in the network and over 100 WhatsApp groups were involved in the online lottery. While the advocate acted as the team leader and seven others – Saravanan of Tiruvarur, Kumaresan of Koradacherry, Rajesh Kannan of Painkanadu, Manikandan of Pothakudi, Vijayakumar of Koothanallur and Shanmugavel and Krishnaveni, both Tiruchi, used the Flywin and Sensex software to conduct the online lottery.

Apart from arresting them, the special team had also seized ₹12 lakh, 14 mobile phones, four laptops and 212 lottery tickets, police said.