Online interface enables Bharathidasan University to sustain volume of Ph.Ds

TIRUCHI

29 September 2020 23:21 IST

By all indications, the lockdown has not reduced the number of Ph.D scholars of Bharathidasan University completing their doctorate degrees this year due to measures in place for online interface.

As an outcome of the directive issued by the university that meetings pertaining to Ph.D. degree could be conducted through online platforms, 500 scholars have completed their viva-voce from May to September. The research supervisors were advised to tap the utility of Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft or Webex or any other online conference mode available for the benefit of students.

In a circular to college principals and heads of departments, the university instructed them to conduct the meetings of Departmental Research Committee, Doctoral Committee meeting - 1 (for framing course work syllabus), Doctoral Committee Meeting - 11 for confirmation of research; the third Doctoral Committee Meeting for submission of synopsis and the final Viva-Voce Examination. The soft copy of the meetings conducted online was required to be recorded in CD/ pen drive and submitted to the research section of the university.

So far this year, about 950 candidates have completed their doctorate degrees. In all likelihood, the university will be able to produce as many Ph.D. candidates as in previous years. As many as 1,181 Ph.d. students received their degrees in 2019, S. Muthusamy, Director - Research, Bharathidasan University, said.

The number of Ph.d students receiving their doctorate degrees, which was much lesser in the previous years, improved substantially from 2018 after initiation of administrative reforms. The number of Ph.d students passing out from the university was 606 in 2014, 779 in 2015, and 540 in 2016.

The convocation of 2017 had to be pushed to the subsequent year due to administrative reasons. During 2018, a total of 1,189 candidates received their degrees during the convocation held during February, and 539 candidates were awarded their doctorate degrees in the convocation held during October.

"The timing of convocation for this year has not yet been decided. In all likelihood, we will be able to reach last year's number this year," Prof. Muthusamy said.

