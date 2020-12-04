TIRUCHI

The ONGC Cauvery Asset, Karaikal, and Tiruvarur District Chess Association will jointly organise an online interactive chess training camp on Google Meet platform for the players of Tiruvarur and neighbouring districts on December 5 and 6.

The ONGC chess team comprising Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi, K. Sasikiran, S.P.Sethuraman, Koneru Humpy, Deep Sengupta, Neelotpal Das and International Master P. Konguvel will interact with the players. Chess lectures and game analyses figure among the activities planned for the two-day programme.

More details can be had from R.K. Balagunasekaran, secretary,Tiruvarur District Chess Association, on 9442115117.