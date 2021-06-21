Online grievance day meet held

KARUR

The Karur district administration on Monday reached out to people by conducting an online grievance redressal meet to avoid crowding and prevent the chances of spread of COVID-19.

The weekly grievance day meeting, which was supposed to resume after the withdrawal of model code of conduct in the State by the Election Commission, had been remained suspended. It had prevented the people, particularly the poor, from meeting the officials to represent their grievances at the Collector Office on Mondays.

To solve the problem to an extent, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, who assumed office a few days ago, roped in the services of National Informatics Centre (NIC) to conduct the grievance day meeting online. The petitioners were asked to download the Bharat VC App on their mobile to connect with the Collector and other officials on Mondays.

It received good response from the people on Monday. Several people connected with the Collector through video conferencing by scanning the QR code and meeting ID. The meeting lasted for three hours between 11 am and 2 pm. A total of 51 petitioners came on online to air their grievances. Mr. Shankar promised them to take suitable action on their petitions.

He said that the move was successful. He would ensure all the petitions were redressed within a stipulated timeframe. There was a scope for expanding the coverage. The online redressal meeting would be conducted regularly on Mondays until further notice.