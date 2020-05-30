Tiruchirapalli

Online faculty development programme

THANJAVUR

The Government College of Engineering, Thanjavur, will be hosting the AICTE Training and Learning Academy sponsored online faculty development programme (FDP) on Quantum Computing from June 1.

Around 180 participants from various parts of the country have confirmed their participation in the five-day event to be conducted using GMEET video conferencing tool. Quantum computing has become an important research topic in public and as well as private sector companies attempting to solve the problems that are intractable for the present day computers.

The online FDP sessions would be handled by experts from various institutions such as IIT, IMSc and Engineering Colleges functioning in different States. The programme would be inaugurated on Monday at 10 a.m. by the Commissioner, DOTE-Chennai, K.Vivekanandan, where the faculty member, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, C.M.Chandrashekar would be delivering the special address, according to a GEC press release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:56:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/online-faculty-development-programme/article31711382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY