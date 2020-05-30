THANJAVUR

The Government College of Engineering, Thanjavur, will be hosting the AICTE Training and Learning Academy sponsored online faculty development programme (FDP) on Quantum Computing from June 1.

Around 180 participants from various parts of the country have confirmed their participation in the five-day event to be conducted using GMEET video conferencing tool. Quantum computing has become an important research topic in public and as well as private sector companies attempting to solve the problems that are intractable for the present day computers.

The online FDP sessions would be handled by experts from various institutions such as IIT, IMSc and Engineering Colleges functioning in different States. The programme would be inaugurated on Monday at 10 a.m. by the Commissioner, DOTE-Chennai, K.Vivekanandan, where the faculty member, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, C.M.Chandrashekar would be delivering the special address, according to a GEC press release.