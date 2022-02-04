Online exam process off to a start

Valuation expected to begin during the last week of February

Bharathidasan University has started off with the process of online exam for UG and PG programmes apparently without hassles.

The exam that began on February 1 will take place until February 22.

The university has already issued instructions to the affiliated colleges stating that the examination will be conducted in two sessions: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and that students with disability will be given one hour extra to write the exam.

There is a general perception among teachers that the students would have attempted the exams well since they had all along been expecting to write the exam in the offline mode. The announcement on online conduct of exam came from the Government only a week before the start of the process.

Against the requirement of 90 working days per semester specified by the University Grants Commission, the duration of the odd semester has encompassed over 125 working days, according to senior teachers.

Nevertheless, the Even Semester must also account for 90 working days, going by the rule book. In such an eventuality, the Even Semester exam could be conducted only during June, and the results could be published only at least a month after the exam, a college head said.

Teachers said they will have to forgo the summer vacation for completion of the Even Semester, in compliance with the fulfilment of 90 working days.

As for the odd semester results, the college heads expected the valuation process to take place during the last week of this month and the first week of March.

Bharathidasan University has made it clear that only the answer scripts of students who have paid the exam fee will be evaluated.