Tiruchirapalli

Online exam for final year students at SASTRA

The Academic Council of Shanmugha Arts and Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a deemed to be university, has decided to conduct end-semester examinations online for final year students.

It will be followed by an oral assessment for final year engineering, law, education and MBA students belonging to the 2020 graduating batch. The decision follows a briefing presented by Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam based on feedback from stakeholders, according to a press release.

Also, grades for junior batches will be based on internal examinations conducted so far with an option for students to appear for improvement examinations whenever it is offered. The faculty shall be given the discretion to administer project-based end-semester examinations for eligible students of the junior batches.

The council has suggested blending online component in at least 20% of the courseware moving forward and has also advised working with policy makers such as UGC, AICTE, NCTE and BCI to optimise and re-work the teaching day requirement of 90 days under the emerging paradigms of online education.

Students with minimum of 50% attendance (regular and deemed 100% online) shall alone be permitted for the assessment, the release added.

