TIRUCHI

03 June 2020 17:30 IST

Indian Welding Society and Messe Dusseldorf, leader in technical exhibition, will jointly host an online conclave on ‘Welding Industry’ at 4 p.m. on June 5.

Moderated by Vishwanath Kamath, managing director, Fronius India, the panelists comprise Satish Bhat, managing director, Ador Welding; Rohit Gambhir, managing director, ESAB India; and Sundarram Srinivasan, managing director, Lincoln Electric (India).

The conclave will throw light on new ways of working to maintain social distance at work places and to take care of the health of employees in the changed environment due to COVID 19, even while ensuring industrial output for sustaining the economy, a press release issued by IWS said.

The organisers have invited all stakeholders of materials and joining sectors to participate in the free webinar by registering in the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2293182540050328847.