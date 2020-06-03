Tiruchirapalli

Online conclave on welding industry

Indian Welding Society and Messe Dusseldorf, leader in technical exhibition, will jointly host an online conclave on ‘Welding Industry’ at 4 p.m. on June 5.

Moderated by Vishwanath Kamath, managing director, Fronius India, the panelists comprise Satish Bhat, managing director, Ador Welding; Rohit Gambhir, managing director, ESAB India; and Sundarram Srinivasan, managing director, Lincoln Electric (India).

The conclave will throw light on new ways of working to maintain social distance at work places and to take care of the health of employees in the changed environment due to COVID 19, even while ensuring industrial output for sustaining the economy, a press release issued by IWS said.

The organisers have invited all stakeholders of materials and joining sectors to participate in the free webinar by registering in the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2293182540050328847.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 5:32:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/online-conclave-on-welding-industry/article31739945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY