Online classes: Whatsapp groups created

Teachers of Class X and Plus Two in government schools in Tiruchi district have created Whatsapp groups class-wise to clear doubts in content delivery of television classes.
The lessons are being aired on Kalvi TV since mid-July. Video lessons contributed by teachers are broadcast through the State-run channel for two-and-a-half hours during weekdays and also uploaded to the free laptops provided to students.
As the government has extended the lockdown till August-end, teachers have reconciled themselves to adapting to changes in the system of teaching-learning, according to a functionary of a teachers’ organisation.
Teachers’ organisations are understood to have mooted the idea of conducting classes under shift system so that students of each level get to attend school for at least two days in a week.
“It is possible to follow social distancing norms with a limited number of students. However, as public transport has not yet been restored, the idea cannot be pursued further,” a senior teacher of a panchayat union school in Tiruverumbur block said.
Senior officials of the School Education Department point out that while it is possible for teachers to follow the safety norms, the same cannot be said of students.
“It is simply not possible to restrict the movement of students in schools. The risk cannot be taken,” a senior official said.
