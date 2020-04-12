Online classes generate ‘overwhelming’ student response

The initiative of Bharathidasan University to conduct online class using ‘ZOOM Cloud Meeting’ App has evoked what the authorities described as an “overwhelming response.”

There was cent percent attendance for the classes conducted for first and fourth year students of the five-year Integrated M.Sc. Bioinformatics Programme. All the students were able to connect through this ‘Zoom Class Trial’ with their own mobile devices and data connectivity. Both video and audio quality for all the students and the three faculty members during the class were satisfactory, Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said.

“The feedback from the students is very good and they welcome this online class initiative. They find it very useful during this lockdown period,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

The students will continue to attend the classes online in the coming days. The faculties are looking forward to complete the rest of the syllabus for the theory exams and preparing the record note for the practical exams through the Zoom online class, Prof. Manisankar said, adding that all other departments have been asked to follow suit.