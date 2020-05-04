Online classes begin at Pudukkottai Government Medical College

The Pudukkottai Government Medical College has commenced online classes for first year MBBS students on Monday after a break of 40 days in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The students have been asked to take to remote learning at their homes and log into classes for which a schedule has been sent.

Out of the 150 medical students enrolled at the college, 140 were connected online on Monday morning. B. Sujatha, Vice-Principal, Government Medical College, Pudukottai and Professor of Physiology, handled the class. “As it was a video class, power point presentations were made and doubts posed by students were cleared, just like we would do in a class,” Ms. Sujatha said.

Dean, AL. Meenakshi Sundaram who inaugurated the classes and welcomed the students said that digital learning would continue till regular classes commence. “For the first few days, we have decided to take three classes per day of 30 minutes each. The duration will be increased based on the need”, he added.

More than 30 doctors teaching at the college attended the class which took place in the lecture hall. The effort was to ensure that the students were kept occupied and their minds stimulated in these testing times, they said.