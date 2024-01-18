ADVERTISEMENT

Online booking available for working women’s hostel in Perambalur

January 18, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Women professionals visiting Perambalur can now sign up online for accommodation at the government-run ‘Thozhi’ Working Women’s hostel through the official website http://www.tnwwhcl.in/. The 60-bed residential facility, administered by Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostel Corporation Ltd., is situated in Ceylon Colony, Thuraimangalam. It was launched in July 2023, with rooms available on sharing basis for two and four persons. Rents are fixed at ₹3,500 (twin sharing) and ₹2,000 for four women lodgers. Besides online booking, more information may be had by calling (landline) 04328-290018, according to an official statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US